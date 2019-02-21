The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Scott Ralph-Edward Parsons, 28, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, resisting an officer without violence, and underlying charge. Bond: $33,000.
• Vanessa Marie Passeneau, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Anthony Thomas Bertucci, 50, 100 block of Appian St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Sean Christopher Joyner, 45, 22400 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, violation of domestic violence injunction, petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense, and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Heidi Marie Creamer, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.
• Robert Eric Singleton, 32, of Lake City. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Donald Julius Exner, 55, 2500 block of Tenth St., Grove City. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Rogelio Mora, 19, of Fort Myers. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, battery, and robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $10,000.
• Preston Roy Barden Jr., 35, 1200 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kenneth James Myers, 28, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Allen Cafaro II, 44, 30100 block of Holly Grove Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Zachary James Duley, 23, 400 block of Spring Lake Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• John Joseph Scotto, 50, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,500.
• Brian Malcolm McComb, 32, Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• April Emerson, 38, 200 block of Algiers Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of controlled substance. Bond: None.
• Michael Hayton, 36, 200 block of Via Deluna Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Danielle Gonzalez, 24, 18000 block of East Hillsborough Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• David Metz, 52, 18000 block of Troon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession or use, non-moving traffic violation, violation of financial responsibility law, non-current insurance. Bond: $2,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Edwin Gale, 66, 900 block of Kenoma Avenue, Venice. Charge: felony driving while license suspended or revoked, third or more. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker
