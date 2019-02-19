The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Joseph Esliger, 29, 1900 block of Narranja St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Steven Daniel Land, 29, 18600 block of Kerriville, Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Dale Lester Sinclair Jr., 54, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Frank Dominick Crea III, 58, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $7,000.
• Kevin Boroczky, 25, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonresident driver license required. Bond: $1,000.
• Naomy Ashley Fray-Regato, 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Brian Keith Morris, 38, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $5,000.
• Kristene Lee Pender, 48, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $2,098.
• John James Metz, 24, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Joseph Michael Birmingham, 32, 2400 block of Herron Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Frederick Conrad Schick, 47, 700 block of South Broadway, Englewood. Charge: driving with license from other state when Florida driver’s license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
• John Williams, 24, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Hunter Blake Hood, 21, of Cape Coral. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $15,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Breanna Cole Gilson, 25, 200 block of McGregor St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Barry Dekmar, 61, 4000 block of Kilpatrick Road, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, petit theft, third degree. Bond: none.
• Fabio Ormaeches, 21, 1700 block of Valenica Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of marijuana. Bond: $1,000.
• Luis Garcia-Gonzalez, 25, 3400 Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: 13 counts, possession of material depicting child sexual conduct (10 or more). Bond:$130,000.
• Whitney Moeller, 30, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (crack). Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Peter Katrakis, 59, 5400 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Thewax), marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
• Francisco Ramis-Garcia, 53, 6600 block of Rue Road, North Port. Charges: three counts of larceny (petit theft). Bond: $3,000.
• Jose Figueroa, 48, 2500 block of Danton Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kinder Stern, 55, 2500 block of Janine Road, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of controlled substance, possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: None.
• Shelby Lanehart, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Lane, Venice. Charges: battery, touch or strike (domestic) Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.