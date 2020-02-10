The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephen Jerome White, 59, 23100 block of Elmira Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Randall Louis Scribner, 62, 29100 block of Marylu Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Benito Rocha, 59, 21000 block of Baffin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $35,000.

Christopher Michael Berry, 27, 1200 block of Lotus Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Cheryl Lynn Vollmar, 53, 1200 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Jacobo Diaz Guzman, 39, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon Lee Gentry, 24, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Erik Travis Anderson, 36, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $542.

Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 3100 block of of North Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Matthew Michael Cardell, 23, 2700 block of Dode Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.

Jacob Michael Zajas, 28, of Cape Coral. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.

Robert Lee Cardell Jr., 51, 23300 block of Billings Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Philip Sink, 36, 200 block of E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: petty theft more than $100 less than $750, and violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Dustin Alexander Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court (original charge: petty theft) and two counts of resisting an officer without violence Bond: $6,000.

Lester Karl Fowler, 43, 200 block of Antis Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Alicia Robin Whitney, 54, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Steven Allen Lacher II, 28, 5600 block of W. Cold Springs Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dawn Marie Faynor, 55, of Pinebrook-E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

