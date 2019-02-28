A local pawnshop owner was arrested Tuesday after allegedly letting his license expire in October.
Joe Wilcek, 70, owner of County Line Pawn on U.S. 41 near the border of Port Charlotte and North Port, was issued an administrative complaint in January after investigators from the Department of Agriculture conducted an inspection and found his registration had expired on Oct. 28, according to the arrest report.
The business was open and operating, conducting pawns without being licensed, the report stated. Wilcek was issued the complaint with instructions to register within seven days. On Tuesday, Wilcek was arrested after a second inspection, as the Department of Agriculture had not received an application for registration renewal to date, according to the report.
No one answered a call to the business Wednesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael David Hobby, 31, 1st block of Pebble Beach Road, Rotonda West. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Jimmy Dale Purser, 65, 29300 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Matthew Ryan Vicich, 35, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Lauren Anne Bezaire, 37, 22100 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $350.
• Joe Earnest Wilcek, 70, 2600 block of Denicke St., North Port. Charge: engage in pawnbroker business without a license. Bond: $5,000.
• Melissa Dawn Johnson, 42, homeless of Englewood. Charges: defrauding an innkeeper under $300, obstruction by a disguised person, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $300.
• Danny Ray McCune, 23, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Derek Matthew Conrad, 45, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving without license revoked habitual offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000.
• Ryann Elizabeth Beaulieu, 29, of Antioch, Tenn. Charge: defrauding an innkeeper under $300. Bond: $200.
• Harmony Isele Hudson, 31, of Anna, Ill. Charge: defrauding an innkeeper under $300. Bond: $200.
• Joshua Shawn Hileman, 38, of Anna, Ill. Charge: defrauding an innkeeper under $300. Bond: $200.
• Angela Nicole Birkholz, 35, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Brooke Marie Williams, 38, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Peter Baldwin, 47, 400 block of Heather Terrace, North Port. Charges: resisting arrest with violence, battery, touch or strike, disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,120.
• Kourtnie Glater, 31, 100 block of West Perry Avenue, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, narcotic equipment, possession and/or us. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Keith McAlister, 47, 600 block of Linden Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.