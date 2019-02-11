The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Janey Lynn Bailey, 54, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of driver’s license restrictions and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.
Darrick Leo Rayner, Jr., 25, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,026.
Gregory John Kolasa, 50, 1600 block of Blue Lake Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Megan Nicole Perkins, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Brenda Lee Gilmore, 45, 2300 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $18,000.
Jillian Cameron Graham, 40, 10100 block of Algren Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Ashlie Pearl Siek-McNanna, 24, 12100 block of Kimsey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Kevin Patrick Reilly, 55, 22300 block of Morocco Ave, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Amanda Christine Landron, 23, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael Brian Yatsko, 49, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Darryl Wayne Hill, 51, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Chyene Cora-Marie Thomas, 21, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Christine Ann Bertucci, 43, 2300 block of Snowflake Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Guerdy David Geffrard, 30, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,500.
Dina Marie Saia, 41, Ft. Myers. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Madisyn Patricia Kovitch, 20, 5300 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations, uttering altered bills, checks, drafts or notes and grand theft. Bond: $47,000.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
