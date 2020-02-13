The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Chaz Wayne Randall, 23, of Zephyrhills. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cierra Letica Camel, 32, of Wauchula. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dominick Capuccio, 30, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and violating domestic violence injunction possession of firearm or ammunition. Bond: $10,000.
Kenneth Foster Craig Jr., 50, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $40,000.
James Michael Gunter, 59, 1300 block of Blue Lake Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $30,000.
Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 32, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
Jason Mark Simon, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Andrew Gohl, 34, 23400 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Lacie Ellen Renea Alligood, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Tony Anthony Noble, 33, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Kenneth Raymond Campbell, 62, 23000 block of Roundtree Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Matthew George Blikken, 32, 800 block of Linebaugh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Erica Lindsay Austin, 29, 600 block of Floral Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nathan Elliott Pacifico, 40, 20200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $3,000.
Troy Shane McGee, 29, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Erin Leigh Lervezuk, 41, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Rory Anthony Moser Sr., 60, 3400 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.
Charles Stuart Sinclair, 33, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $27,500.
Daniella Carmela Aprile, 25, 5200 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Robert Bernabi Jr., 39, 2400 block of Cloras St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $3,500.
Barbara Irene Potts, 48, of Brickhaven, Mass. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Matthew Akeem Middleton, 30, 500 block of Fitzhuigh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Casie Ann Adkins, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $750.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
