The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Joseph Constantine, 60, 25100 block of Tierra Del Fuego Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Richard Bird Wilkinson Jr., 65, 8400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Edward Kenneth Krug, 52, 200 block of Albert Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
Lawrence G. Jansen, 59, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $200,000.
Patrick Purtingon Howanitz, 52, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,070.
Russell Lowell MacDonald, 46, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: none.
Sarah Jacquel Felty, 28, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: none (supervised release).
Matthew Terrell Rowe, 28, 15000 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 23, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 41, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $17,500.
Darren James Rodriguezs, 54, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Brandon Logan Skehan, 24, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Reagan Armstrong Fields, 56, 22000 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Tabatha Ann Voswinkel, 40, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Abel Hernandez, 47, of Bonita Springs. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Adrian Dion Brown, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Angela Mary Thomas, 49, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Mark Clayton Gilster, 61, 3100 block of Bamboo Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Scott William Babcock, 52, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Melissa Frances Johnston, 47, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of known intent unlawful possession of 4 or fewer identities, and larceny: petty theft second-degree first offense. Bond: $1,120.
Trevor Paul Lamp, 24, 3300 block of E. Venice East Ave., Venice. Charges: obstructing justice: tampering in first-degree felony proceeding, battery touch or strike, damage property criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $35,000.
Robert Allen May, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed. Bond: $9,000.
Aaron David Merwine, 27, Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: Probation violation (original charge: aggravated animal cruelty/ aggravated assault with weapon no intent). Bond: none.
Kevin Michael Seuch Jr., 32, 1100 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation (original charge: battery touch or strike). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Adam Benjamin Wheeler, 36, 3800 block of S. Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Whitney London, 46, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrests:
Derek William Armiger, 34, 12200 block of Durango Ave., North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for simple battery. Bond: none.
