The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Samantha Elizabeth Eberhardt, 27, 30 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Allison Dawn Osborne, 39, 3200 block of Amanda St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Wayne Mudge, 24, 3200 block of Amanda St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Beth Ann Keenan, 39, 1300 block of West Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.
• Joseph Wayne Denney, 27, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Denise Louise Morrissette, 48, 22200 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Preston Michael Dunn, 22, 3500 block of Cessna St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Davon Alexander Guadalupe, 26, 20100 block of Helms Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Alonso Albino, 57, 20100 block of Helms Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Joseph Alan Enos Jr., 55, 3000 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Gary Fordyce, 55, 23400 block of Harper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
• Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 26, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.
• Joshua Verrill Perrin, 20, homeless of Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jimi Michelle Clemens, 32, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $618.
• David Lee Harmon, 55, 2400 block of Risken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Victor Alberto Diaz Del Olmo, 56, 1100 block of Vinita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Richard Louis Gabel, 47, 23100 block of McLellan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state felon. Bond: $20,000.
• Margaret Ann Henderson, 71, 1800 block of Riverside Drive, Englewood. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Kevin Peter Biener, 24, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zackary Hawkins, 33, 4300 block of Pepper Lane, North Port. Charges: sexual assault of a person 18 or older and battery. Bond: $500.
• Labrea Kinder, 29, 400 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.
• Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of hydromorphone without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Shawn Rice, 34, 1000 block of North Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $7,000.
• Robert Siragelo, 35, 18100 block of Charter Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: hold for department of corrections. Bond: none.
• Steven Spry Jr., 28, 5200 block of S Janus Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving with suspended license second offense, reckless driving resulting in property damage and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage. Bond: $75,000.
• Justine Vankleef, 48, 1000 block of SW Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: two counts of petty theft). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Clements, 28, of Lake City, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Darryl Irvine, 35, of North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:
• Haylee Neely, 21, of Plantation, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,500.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera and Anne Easker
