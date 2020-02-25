The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Nicole Apostolou, 36, of Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Alyssa Destiny Gottleib, 27, 30000 block of Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Preston Hughes, 39, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Stephen Triplett Ferazzi, 46, 5200 block of Neville Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $6,500.

Arthur Richard Hogan, 64, 22300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.

Godofredo Zuniga-Luna, 40, 500 block of Northview, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.

Corey James Sloan, 30, 4100 block of Pomeroy St., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Joseph Scott Torres, 40, homeless of Nokomis. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $315.

Sierra Sky Edenfield, 21, of Ludowici, Georgia. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.

Daniel Alfonso Perez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.

Jeremy Jean Bijou, 25, 25100 block of Nocturne Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Eugene Alexander Griffith, 49, 21200 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Michael Miller, 38, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Jaime Roberto Pacheco, 34, 300 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: petty theft first-degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Linda Headford Gray, 57, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

William Benjamin Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of controlled substance). Bond: none.

Paul Manuel Viveiros, 67, 3500 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of controlled substance). Bond: none.

Juan Rogelio Villagomez, 37, 4600 block of Cumbano St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments