The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Nicole Apostolou, 36, of Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Alyssa Destiny Gottleib, 27, 30000 block of Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Preston Hughes, 39, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stephen Triplett Ferazzi, 46, 5200 block of Neville Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $6,500.
Arthur Richard Hogan, 64, 22300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
Godofredo Zuniga-Luna, 40, 500 block of Northview, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Corey James Sloan, 30, 4100 block of Pomeroy St., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Joseph Scott Torres, 40, homeless of Nokomis. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $315.
Sierra Sky Edenfield, 21, of Ludowici, Georgia. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Alfonso Perez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Jeremy Jean Bijou, 25, 25100 block of Nocturne Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Eugene Alexander Griffith, 49, 21200 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Michael Miller, 38, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Jaime Roberto Pacheco, 34, 300 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: petty theft first-degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Linda Headford Gray, 57, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
William Benjamin Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of controlled substance). Bond: none.
Paul Manuel Viveiros, 67, 3500 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of controlled substance). Bond: none.
Juan Rogelio Villagomez, 37, 4600 block of Cumbano St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.