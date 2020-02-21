The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Bernard Skipper, 47, of Ruskin, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joseph Walter Sandrowicz, 61, 26200 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $518.

Jason Allan Hilton Jr., 27, 18000 block of Windingvail Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Laurence Anthony Kropp, 53, 4900 block of Corning Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Kennetha Ann Burdette, 45, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Tomi Raedale Soyke, 22, 21000 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shane Vernon Fick Sr., 43, of Lyles, Tenn. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Andrew McVey, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Edward Andrew Shingle, 55, 1900 block of Maryland St., Englewood. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

William Joseph Elston, 54, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Alan Gillet, 26, 4400 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Mykel Jayms Hummel, 22, of North Fort Myers. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brandie Marie Shae Lanier Alligood, 24, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation: loitering or prowling. Bond: None.

Luke George Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Widman act probation violation: possession of controlled substance x2. Bond: None.

Barbara A Hascakova, 40, address unknown. Charge: Unlawful blood alcohol: 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Matthew Joseph Michaels, 38, 400 block of Euclid St., Port Charlotte. Charge: Probation violation: damage property criminal mischief. Bond: None.

Robert C. Randolph, 64, 1200 block of Knollcrest Court, Venice. Charge: Battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christian Brett Werner, 50, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: Petty theft from merchant, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Grant Snyder, 35, 300 block of San Marco Ave., North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

