The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Darren James Rodriguez, 54, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Andrew James Syme, 32, 60 block of Marker Road, Rotonda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, DUI damage to property or person of another, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Walter Boryskewich Boyd Jr., 58, 3800 block of Wharton Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
Christopher Alan Wallace Jr., 37, 2100 block of Como Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Eugene William Bisson IV, 20, 22400 block of Oceanside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.
Frank Dominick Crea III, 49, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Amy Marie Vowell, 45, 12600 block of Feldman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Charles Edward Weidner, 44, 1300 block of Rocky Creek Lane, Englewood. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $15,000.
Jennifer Michelle Hein, 30, 80 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Vincent Michael Mauro, 40, 800 block of East 7th Street, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
John Christian Mazza, 42, 2900 block of Holly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mario Markisee Anderson, 19, 23200 block of Avacado Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael E Armes, 47, 9900 block of Hayes Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription (meth), possession or use of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession or use of drug equipment, three counts of probation violation: possession of controlled substance, selling/manufacturing/distributing other schedule I and II drugs. Bond: $500.
Jacob Desmond Jenkins, 35, 7100 block of Mullen Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Byron Keith McKnight Sr., 58, 6200 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance without a prescription (diazepam), possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Nicole Starr Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: Grand theft more than 750 less than $5,000, two counts of use possession ID of another person without consent, probation violation: fleeing to elude, petty theft third conviction. Bond: $4,500.
Keith Monroe McAlister, 48, 600 block of Linden Drive, Englewood. Charges: Two counts of probation violation: possession of controlled substance, probation violation: grand theft 300 less than $5,000; fraudulent use of personal ID. Bond: none.
Ryan Jarrid Mutkoski, 31, 9300 block of Snapper Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 1400 block of Evengalina Lane, North Port. Charges: Three counts of use or possession ID of another person without consent, larceny grand theft 750 less than $5,000, probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: $6,000.
William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court: violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
