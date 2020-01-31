The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Ryan Cook, 37, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of fugitive from justice, robbery with no firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
Yvette Shirie Baldwin, 29, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ashley Rene Eubank, 36, 1st block of Gulfview Terrace, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Carolyn Sue Catt, 55, 4500 block of Oakley St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Willie Eugene Jones, 33, 4900 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Robert Fisher, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft, grand theft of motor vehicle, and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Steven Adrian Uhler, 24, 3300 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,500.
Amanda Kay Dohm, 36, 12100 block of Helios Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $25,000.
Devonne Trevor Sealey, 38, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Erika Jo Salerno, 39, 1800 block of Norvell Road, North Port. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, failure to appear on felony, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and battery. Bond: none.
Katina Marie Wiggins, 43, of Micco, Fla. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Briana Kwasnik and Anne Easker
Peter Thomas Mickiewicz, 38, 200 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $845.
Justin Wayne McNeese, 41, of Richmond Hill, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Randall Louis Scribner, 62, 29100 block of Marylu Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Ryan Allen Self, 40, 1300 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Randy Brian Pillinger, 49, 300 block of Fletcher Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Casey Renard Moody, 48, 4400 block of Adolph Ave., North Port. Charges: battery, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $12,000.
Gary Charles Gullotta Jr., 49, 6100 block of Catalan St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $600.
Rodeerk Michael Geng Bennett, 28, 400 block of Pinehallow Circle, Englewood. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Aaron Knudson, 23, 27400 block of Obidus St., Punta Gorda. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
Jason Edward Koski, 37, 7900 block of Minardi St., North Port. Charges: Fraud-swindle: obtain property of $50,000 or more, embezzle: false entry in books of business entity. Bond: $21,500.
Tabatha Mae Jackson, 36, 3400 block of Albenga Lane, North Port. Charge: Possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Luke George Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Probation violation: Widman Act: possession of controlled substance/possession of marijuana. Bond: None.
Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: Possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: None.
Tad David Funk, 48, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: Domestic battery, Crimes against person: harm public servant or family. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shawn Stefan Bettis, 36, 500 block of S. Armada Road, Venice. Charge:DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Victoria Marie Thamer, 61, 1500 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI damage to property or person, refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $1,000.
