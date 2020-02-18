The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Markwise Antwon Johnson, 26, of Winder, Georgia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.

Amanda Lynn Brier, 28, 30 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Charles Lenell Mayo, 38, 28000 block of Pendergrass Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

John Reuben Anglin, 44, 3700 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting an officer with violence, assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, breach of peace disorderly conduct, corruption by threat against public servant, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Larry Allen Moody, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Bobby Jerome Richardson, 34, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Kortny Ann Hayden, 32, 4500 block of Mermell Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Paul William Bowling, 37, 3300 block of South San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Stephanie Anne Benning, 35, 3300 block of South San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 28, of Fort Myers. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $5,000.

Ronald Dean Brady Jr., 37, 6400 block of Dulzura St., Englewood. Charges: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,000.

Roy Eric Bobo, 57, homeless of Bonita Springs. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Lisa Marie Christman, 51, 2300 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and receipt of money obtained by fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $12,500.

John William Clark, 50, 1500 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Michael Douglas Shay, 47, 2800 block of North Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Andrew Michael Ahrens, 29, 32700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:

Erin Irene Clevenger, 30, 500 block of LaFrance Avenue, North Port. Charges: drug possession without a prescription (in Venice). Bond: $1,500

Tabatha Mae Jackson, 37, 3400 Block of Albenga, North Port. Charges: driving with a suspended license, moving traffic violation. Bond: $120

Ronnie Christopher Perry, 22, 4000 block of Cave Terrace, North Port. Charges: felony battery, larceny second degree, battery (touch or strike), domestic battery (by strangulation). Bond: $20,750

Charles John Romano, 38, 2200 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges (North Port Police Department): Open container on public right of way/contempt of court. Bond: $100

Corey James Sloan, 30, 4400 block of Taneytown Street, North Port. Charges: property theft (held for Charlotte County/Allegheny Co, Pa.). Bond: $5,000

Compiled by Anne Easker and Craig Garrett

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments