The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Cody Larocque Ekholm, 28, 20 block of Belem Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

Cobie Michael Martire, 21, 1800 block of Mango Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Kenneth Wallace James, 29, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $25,000.

Robert Vernon Olsen, 79, 6100 block of Bennington Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.

Todd Joseph Weller, 42, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Jerome Allan Swindell Sr., 41, 200 block of Flamingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Bryon Schafsnitz, 38, 6600 block of Americana Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Nicole Blackson, 43, 5400 block of Ulysses Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: use or possess ID of another person without consent and theft of a credit card. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sammie Levy Pfalzgraf, 25, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: drug sale/manufacture/deliver/possession drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.

Eugeny Chelokov, 39, 3800 block of Portair Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of controlled substance). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ryan Jarrid Mutkoski, 31, 9300 block of Snapper Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine (crack), possession of controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $6,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments