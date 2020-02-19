The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dania Bernet, 32, 500 block of East Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, tampering in felony 2nd degree proceeding, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, three counts possess received obtained stolen credit debit card, and fraudulent use of credit cards two more times $100 or more. Bond: none.
Eric Magallanes, 37, 26600 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Tamara Ellen Mangett, 42, 5100 block of Palangos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Mearl Dalton Joseph Parker, 26, 15400 block of Pine Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Owen Omare Balfour, 34, 26300 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $6,000.
Jennifer Irene Smith, 55, 100 block of Francis Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
Roland Maurice Prive Jr., 52, 300 block of Arbor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joey Walton Parker, 42, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $480.
Edwin Alfonso Williams, 40, 18200 block of Vannuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Alicia Denise Delgado, 30, 5800 block of Espanola Ave., North Port. Charges: nine counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Bertram Fredrick Clark Jr., 25, of Hahira, Georgia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.
Barbara Joan Deboer, 80, 500 block of Foxwood Blvd., Englewood. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Clay Wolfgang Collini, 31, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Jeremy Adam Threlkeld, 45, 1900 block of Massachusetts Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
James Anthony Mazy Jr., 38, 6100 block of Shasta St., Englewood. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Maximino Montoya Avila, 47, of Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Tomas Cruz Martinez, 36, of Bradenton. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while license revoked habitual offender, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reporting the following arrests:
Richard Jones, 45, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: Fraud-swindle: obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
Erick David Medrano, 25, 1200 block Poinciana Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Ronald Lee Peplau, 54, 2500 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI and serious bodily injury to another. Bond: None.
Vladislavs Poksans, 21, 1700 block of Squaw Lane, North Port. Charge: Aggravated assault law enforcement officer/firefighter. Bond: None.
Robert William Prokopiak, 53, 4500 block of W. Price Blvd., Charge: Writ of bodily action non-payment of child support. Bond: $2,070.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stefan Csenteri, 64, 4600 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Bertram Clement Dansereau, 74, 2800 block of Adele St., North Port. Charge: DUI unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Marlon Lorenzo Escort, 36, 8200 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charge: Domestic aggravated battery: cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: None.
Robert David Green, 36, 8300 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: Larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.
Trey Alexander Hixon, 34, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
Stacia Anne Surpitski, 35, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: Possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended second subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Stephen Jay Pollack, 55, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: Two counts of DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.