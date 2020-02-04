The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rita Leona Shelton, 42, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Paul Allen Glentz Jr., 35, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.

Daniel Christopher McCarthy, 33, 20 block of Pelican Perch, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Heather Leigh Simon, 37, 2400 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shane Alexander Forsyth, 36, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of false imprisonment of a person against their will and two counts aggravated assault on person 65 years or older. Bond: $30,000.

Vincent Richard Wells Jr., 33, 1300 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

Daniel Robert Naylor, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Wanitchaya Kulachai, 45, 8700 block of Acres Avenue, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $252.

Alex Taylor Woloszyn, 19, 2300 block of Snowflake Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).

Deandre Delrees Williams, 24, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

Michael Scott Taylor, 57, of Newton, Iowa. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Todd Luis Johnston, 31, 1st block of Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 44, of Arcadia. Charge: larceny petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Nadine Dolezalek, 31, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 35, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Richard Cofield Jr., 27, 1200 block of Ronald Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Gabriella Grace Pai, 20, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Charles Brodowsky, 37, 8200 block of S. Latour Avenue, North Port. Charge: Probation violation: criminal mischief/property damage. Bond: none.

Yazmyn Nicole Byrd, 18, 8300 block of S. Scanlon Avenue, North Port. Charges: Burglary with assault or battery, burglary dwelling or structure causing damage over $1,000, obstructing justice: retaliating against a witness. Bond: $27,500.

Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 41, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $120.

Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: Battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon James Johnstone, 32, 4100 block of Azora Street, North Port. Charge: Probation violation: cocaine sale/manufacture/ possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Gary Thomas Donaldson Jr., 29, 8400 block of La Boca Avenue, North Port. Charge: Battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dawn Marie Faynor, 55, 300 block of Warfield Avenue, Venice. Charge: Abandoning a derelict vessel. Bond: $200.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments