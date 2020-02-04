The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rita Leona Shelton, 42, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Paul Allen Glentz Jr., 35, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
Daniel Christopher McCarthy, 33, 20 block of Pelican Perch, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Heather Leigh Simon, 37, 2400 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shane Alexander Forsyth, 36, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of false imprisonment of a person against their will and two counts aggravated assault on person 65 years or older. Bond: $30,000.
Vincent Richard Wells Jr., 33, 1300 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
Daniel Robert Naylor, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Wanitchaya Kulachai, 45, 8700 block of Acres Avenue, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $252.
Alex Taylor Woloszyn, 19, 2300 block of Snowflake Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).
Deandre Delrees Williams, 24, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
Michael Scott Taylor, 57, of Newton, Iowa. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Todd Luis Johnston, 31, 1st block of Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 44, of Arcadia. Charge: larceny petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nadine Dolezalek, 31, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 35, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Richard Cofield Jr., 27, 1200 block of Ronald Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gabriella Grace Pai, 20, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Charles Brodowsky, 37, 8200 block of S. Latour Avenue, North Port. Charge: Probation violation: criminal mischief/property damage. Bond: none.
Yazmyn Nicole Byrd, 18, 8300 block of S. Scanlon Avenue, North Port. Charges: Burglary with assault or battery, burglary dwelling or structure causing damage over $1,000, obstructing justice: retaliating against a witness. Bond: $27,500.
Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 41, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $120.
Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: Battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon James Johnstone, 32, 4100 block of Azora Street, North Port. Charge: Probation violation: cocaine sale/manufacture/ possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gary Thomas Donaldson Jr., 29, 8400 block of La Boca Avenue, North Port. Charge: Battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dawn Marie Faynor, 55, 300 block of Warfield Avenue, Venice. Charge: Abandoning a derelict vessel. Bond: $200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.