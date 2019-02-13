The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Michael Blue, 40, 3700 block of Shalimar Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release, failure to appear, and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Brian Michael Korponay, 35, 3300 block of McCorkle St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kevin Peter Biener, 24, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Coats, 28, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, larceny, petit theft. Bond: $15,000.
• Sara Overacre, 27, 3800 block of Woodmere Park, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Israel Santiago, 39, 9000 block of Excelsior Loop, Venice. Charge: Highlands County, non-support. Bond: $50,415.
• Samuel Singletary, 22, 2000 block E. Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tavarious Smith, 23, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Jesse Stackhouse, 28, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
• Matthew Casey, 29, 5400 block of Barlow St, North Port. Charge: battery, domestic. Bond: $500.
• Michael Maugeri, 56, 3500 block of Partridge Lane, North Port. Charges: battery, obstruction of justice. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
