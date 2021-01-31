The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Corey Allen Till, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Kelsey Kraig Santos, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Derrill James Geller, 36, 23100 block of Fitzpatrick Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, out of county warrant, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $12,500.
David Phillip Nelson, 41, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $17,000.
David R. Vargas, 56, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $4,500.
Russel Lowell Macdonald, 47, 22900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 32, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, habitual offender; and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,000.
Brittany Deardoff, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Brigette Lukrina Wasko, 35, 1300 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, of Placida, FL. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
John Clayton Kagi, 28, of Kill Devil Hills, NC. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,000.
Enio Sanchez Jiminez, 47, of Immokalee. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Francis Quarg, 67, 14300 block of Weeksonia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Reed Edward Mann, 24, 1500 block of Phillip Place, Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tristan Michael Burroughs, 18, 400 block of Trenwick Lane, Venice. Charges: vehicular manslaughter, homicide; reckless driving with a serious bodily injury; and driving a motor vehicle, motorcycle, racing on highway, parking lot or roadway. Bond: none.
Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 30, 200 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Daniel J. Sepulveda, 58, 100 block of River Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault on officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.
Matthew R. Stephens, 34, 200 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Todd Michael Waterous, Jr., 27, 600 block of Coquinai Court, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joni Lynn Eorio, 32, 2000 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jesus Misael Bermudes Diaz, 23, 2000 block of E & T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $6,120.
Javier Cardona, Jr., 21, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, driving while license suspended, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $17,040.
Juan Antonio Hinojos, 34, 100 block of Harmony Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and trespassing. Bond: $700.
Christopher Charles Lein, 34, of Ashford, AL. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation, grand theft of a firearm and tampering in third degree felony proceeding. Bond: $9,000.
Cirilo Molina Lopez, 43, 0 block of Baker St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Krista Ann Lowe, 32, 800 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
Kyle Lynn McCall, 25, 1500 block of N.E. Strickland St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,240.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.