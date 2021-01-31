The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Corey Allen Till, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Kelsey Kraig Santos, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Derrill James Geller, 36, 23100 block of Fitzpatrick Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, out of county warrant, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $12,500.

David Phillip Nelson, 41, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $17,000.

David R. Vargas, 56, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $4,500.

Russel Lowell Macdonald, 47, 22900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 32, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, habitual offender; and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,000.

Brittany Deardoff, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Brigette Lukrina Wasko, 35, 1300 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, of Placida, FL. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.

John Clayton Kagi, 28, of Kill Devil Hills, NC. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,000.

Enio Sanchez Jiminez, 47, of Immokalee. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Francis Quarg, 67, 14300 block of Weeksonia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Reed Edward Mann, 24, 1500 block of Phillip Place, Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Tristan Michael Burroughs, 18, 400 block of Trenwick Lane, Venice. Charges: vehicular manslaughter, homicide; reckless driving with a serious bodily injury; and driving a motor vehicle, motorcycle, racing on highway, parking lot or roadway. Bond: none.

Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 30, 200 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.

Daniel J. Sepulveda, 58, 100 block of River Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault on officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.

Matthew R. Stephens, 34, 200 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Todd Michael Waterous, Jr., 27, 600 block of Coquinai Court, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joni Lynn Eorio, 32, 2000 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Jesus Misael Bermudes Diaz, 23, 2000 block of E & T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $6,120.

Javier Cardona, Jr., 21, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, driving while license suspended, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $17,040.

Juan Antonio Hinojos, 34, 100 block of Harmony Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and trespassing. Bond: $700.

Christopher Charles Lein, 34, of Ashford, AL. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation, grand theft of a firearm and tampering in third degree felony proceeding. Bond: $9,000.

Cirilo Molina Lopez, 43, 0 block of Baker St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Krista Ann Lowe, 32, 800 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.

Kyle Lynn McCall, 25, 1500 block of N.E. Strickland St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,240.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments