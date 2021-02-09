The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brendan William Thomas, 25, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $500.

Joshua Lee Taylor, 24, 2400 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.

Logun Emanuel Zacchini, 25, 3100 block of Landrum St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Jeffrey Lee Hardy, 36, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Teresa Carusillo, 60, 4700 block of Hillman Terrace, North Port. Charge: follow, harass, cyberstalk another. Bond: $2,500.

Joshua James Thomas Washington, 22, Oakland Hills Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Zachary Wheeler, 29, 400 block of Perl St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Allen Buckler, 52, 4100 block of Gorgas St., North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Curtis Daniel Holley Jr., 36, 300 block of Allen St., Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Wade L. Whittier, 57, 600 block of El Tango, North Port. Charges: two warrants out of Manatee County. Bond: none.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 33, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and two counts of possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments