The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Jennings, 36, 18400 block of Wayne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $6,000.
Breanna Victoria Barr, 24, of Key Largo. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Barry Scholles, 43, 5600 block of Rivera Court, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tyler Paul Schwartzkoph, 50, 5100 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.