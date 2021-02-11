The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Michael Jennings, 36, 18400 block of Wayne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $6,000.

Breanna Victoria Barr, 24, of Key Largo. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Barry Scholles, 43, 5600 block of Rivera Court, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Tyler Paul Schwartzkoph, 50, 5100 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

