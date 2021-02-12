The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:

David Gomez-Posso, 21, 1100 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: Carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Kimberly Ann Kij, 44, 24000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

John Dalmar Skinner, 51, of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none. 

Nicholas David Ortiz, 29, 300 block of Lafeyette Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Robert Nicholas Saenz, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and petit theft. Bond: none.

Freto Anivin, 37, 1400 block of South West 27th Avenue, Ocala. Charges: two counts of underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.


Jamal James Campbell, 22, 1600 block of Geranium Avenue, North Port. Charges: tampering with a witness felony proceeding, robbery with no firearm or weapon and aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Reagan Colleen Crystal Tharp, 36, 1000 block of Wild Opera Court, Nobelsville. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jacob Michael Case, 26, 3800 block of Cherrybrook Loop, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000. 

Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 45, 11700 block of South West Anne Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Joshua Barrett, 30, 2000 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

