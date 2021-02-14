The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Chester Carter, 49, 23200 block of Rountree Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.

Linette Anne Dishneau, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: misuse of 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,500.

Geoffrey Nelson Satterfield, 34, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Placida. Charges: resisting officer without violence, two underlying charges, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, failure to appear on a felony and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $27,500.

Ben Edward Arrington, 32, 400 block of Bond St., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,600.

Gabriel Torres, 23, 1100 block of S.E. Third Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possess or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Brent Harrison, 26, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Rodolfo Hernandez III, 38, 4200 block of Pine Drop Lane, Fort Myers. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and sex offender registration. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joshua Charles Ashley, 35, 10 block of Patterson Ave., Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Rebecca Melanie Ritsema, 49, 600 block of E. Bay St., Osprey. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Allen Burlock, 30, 100 block of Princeton Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Justin Wayne Parker, 28, 260 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated domestic assault, person uses a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $25,000.

Autumn Renee Sadowsky, 54, 500 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:


Kelly Frame, 40, 4600 block of Meadowview Circle, Sarasota. Charges: domestic battery, person uses a deadly weapon; and DUI. Bond: $5,120.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Adrienne Garnell Turner, 33, 7000 block of Brentford Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amberrose Arner, 31, homeless, of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing on property non-structure or conveyance, possession of use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Tiffany Caresse Bowen, 27, 2400 block of N.E. Daniels St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Genaro Garza, 21, 1700 block of N.E. Hammock St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Julio Rafael Hernandez Rodriguez, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Joseph Arnold King, 51, 5200 N.E. County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Montel Jamal McCall, 28, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active. Bond: $120.

Bill Thomas Mcginnis, 39, 1700 block of Birddog Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Tammy Sue Morales, 51, 1300 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of petty theft, driving while license suspended, trafficking amphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $19,120.

Francine Marrie Olson, 24, 400 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property by order of owner; trespassing on property not structure or conveyance; battery; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

John Eric Roan II, 40, 2200 block of Bishop St., Arcadia. Charges: flee or elude police, failure to to obey law enforcement officer to stop; tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,620.

Robin Tina Rose, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Joshua Lee Willis, 34, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $150,000.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

