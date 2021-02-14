The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Chester Carter, 49, 23200 block of Rountree Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Linette Anne Dishneau, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: misuse of 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,500.
Geoffrey Nelson Satterfield, 34, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Placida. Charges: resisting officer without violence, two underlying charges, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, failure to appear on a felony and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $27,500.
Ben Edward Arrington, 32, 400 block of Bond St., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,600.
Gabriel Torres, 23, 1100 block of S.E. Third Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possess or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Brent Harrison, 26, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Rodolfo Hernandez III, 38, 4200 block of Pine Drop Lane, Fort Myers. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and sex offender registration. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Charles Ashley, 35, 10 block of Patterson Ave., Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Rebecca Melanie Ritsema, 49, 600 block of E. Bay St., Osprey. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Scott Allen Burlock, 30, 100 block of Princeton Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Justin Wayne Parker, 28, 260 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated domestic assault, person uses a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $25,000.
Autumn Renee Sadowsky, 54, 500 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kelly Frame, 40, 4600 block of Meadowview Circle, Sarasota. Charges: domestic battery, person uses a deadly weapon; and DUI. Bond: $5,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Adrienne Garnell Turner, 33, 7000 block of Brentford Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amberrose Arner, 31, homeless, of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing on property non-structure or conveyance, possession of use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Tiffany Caresse Bowen, 27, 2400 block of N.E. Daniels St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Genaro Garza, 21, 1700 block of N.E. Hammock St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Julio Rafael Hernandez Rodriguez, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
Joseph Arnold King, 51, 5200 N.E. County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Montel Jamal McCall, 28, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active. Bond: $120.
Bill Thomas Mcginnis, 39, 1700 block of Birddog Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Tammy Sue Morales, 51, 1300 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of petty theft, driving while license suspended, trafficking amphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $19,120.
Francine Marrie Olson, 24, 400 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property by order of owner; trespassing on property not structure or conveyance; battery; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
John Eric Roan II, 40, 2200 block of Bishop St., Arcadia. Charges: flee or elude police, failure to to obey law enforcement officer to stop; tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,620.
Robin Tina Rose, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joshua Lee Willis, 34, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $150,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.