The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Linda Marie Thon, 62, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Brent Harrison Brown, 26, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
James Mathias Stout, 52, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.
Jake Joseph Monzeglio, 19, 3000 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $240.
Gerald Beauchamp, 19, 700 block of Merrick Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Juan Jose Claudio, 23, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Tuesday Noelle Krick, 31, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kenneth Ashton Freistuhler, 22, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jessica Renee Koch, 37, 100 block of Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, ect. Bond: none.
Curtis Raoul Wright, 34, 1100 block of Caples Street, Englewood. Charges: three warrants out of Pinellas County. Bond: $17,026.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
