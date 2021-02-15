The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Linda Marie Thon, 62, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Brent Harrison Brown, 26, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

James Mathias Stout, 52, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

Jake Joseph Monzeglio, 19, 3000 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $240.

Gerald Beauchamp, 19, 700 block of Merrick Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.

Juan Jose Claudio, 23, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.


Tuesday Noelle Krick, 31, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kenneth Ashton Freistuhler, 22, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jessica Renee Koch, 37, 100 block of Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, ect. Bond: none.

Curtis Raoul Wright, 34, 1100 block of Caples Street, Englewood. Charges: three warrants out of Pinellas County. Bond: $17,026.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

