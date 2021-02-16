The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Justin Shaeffer, 25, 12500 block of Minnesota Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,500.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ian S. Morgan Jr., 39, 18400 block of Yarborough Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer with violence and battery on officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.

Jason Linus Deel, 43, 500 block of Lowell Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

Cynthia Houfek, 60, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Timothy Upright, 64, 84100 block of Maureen Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alton Eugene Young Jr., 36, Sarasota. Charges: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked-revocation equivalent status third subsequent violation. Bond: $1,620.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

