The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephen Mark Turchetta, 32, of Warwick, R.I. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Yovani Francisco Mulgado, 39, 8200 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Matthew Scott Kula, 33, 2800 block of Dixie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: uttering uncurrent bills. Bond: $1,500.

Gabriella Grace Pai, 21, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Richard L. Andrew, 53, 9400 block of Spring Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.

Kelly Thomas, 39, 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Peter Stephen Cracchiolo, 52, 4300 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Anthony Thomas Torres, 30, 1000 block of Presque Isle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Lynn Smith, 51, 3200 block of Dunreath Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Marie Aleff, 51, 6200 block of Cakalan Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Michael Haam, 50, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of defendants. Bond: $205.


Gordon Johnson, 46, of North Bay Village, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Tony Rodriguez, 28, of Miami. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Ebaristo Camargo Osorio, 41, 100 block of E Dicken Street, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Cristos Dimitrios Karamitsos, 44, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: homicide-negligent manslaughter: killing human other than by murder or homicide, possession of drug equipment, and evidence destroying. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jezebel Rose Mapes, 18, 1700 block of Morning Dove Lane, Englewood. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: $10,000.

Dainis Poksans, 26, 1700 block of Squaw Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and failure to appear in court. Bond: $2,240.

Mykola Semenov, 65, 12000 block of De Leon Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI second offense and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

Michael John Ward, 50, 8600 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

