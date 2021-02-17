The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Mark Turchetta, 32, of Warwick, R.I. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Yovani Francisco Mulgado, 39, 8200 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Matthew Scott Kula, 33, 2800 block of Dixie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: uttering uncurrent bills. Bond: $1,500.
Gabriella Grace Pai, 21, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Richard L. Andrew, 53, 9400 block of Spring Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.
Kelly Thomas, 39, 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Peter Stephen Cracchiolo, 52, 4300 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Anthony Thomas Torres, 30, 1000 block of Presque Isle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Lynn Smith, 51, 3200 block of Dunreath Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Michelle Marie Aleff, 51, 6200 block of Cakalan Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Michael Haam, 50, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of defendants. Bond: $205.
Gordon Johnson, 46, of North Bay Village, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Tony Rodriguez, 28, of Miami. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ebaristo Camargo Osorio, 41, 100 block of E Dicken Street, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Cristos Dimitrios Karamitsos, 44, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: homicide-negligent manslaughter: killing human other than by murder or homicide, possession of drug equipment, and evidence destroying. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jezebel Rose Mapes, 18, 1700 block of Morning Dove Lane, Englewood. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: $10,000.
Dainis Poksans, 26, 1700 block of Squaw Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and failure to appear in court. Bond: $2,240.
Mykola Semenov, 65, 12000 block of De Leon Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI second offense and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
Michael John Ward, 50, 8600 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
