The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Karena Young, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: not listed.

Ronald Martin Jackson, 38, 27100 block of Jordan Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Eric Joseph Manes, 32, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

John Anthony Finney, 35, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Charlie Lee Thomas, 64, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.

Meagan Mariangela Vehse, 18, 1400 block of Blue Jay Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $750.

Melanie Elizabeth Carlock, 34, 1500 block of Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.

William Luis Catalan, 47, 20400 block of Bachmann Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kailin Jacori Brown, 29, 3000 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic in stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued more than $300. Bond: $12,500.

Diana Estell Goode, 53, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $11,000.

Eezay Kendley, 39, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,500.

Diamond Osborne Davis, 32, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.


Bryan Eliot Vanskiver, 25, 2800 block of Cabernet Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Alexander Thomas Lafond, 21, 4500 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Robert Fredrick White Jr., 61, 6200 block of Morning Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Chase Albert Sargeant, 21, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Juan Carlos Morell, 38, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Emmett Veljacic Bezerra, 19, 800 block of Haleybury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: use two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.

Christine Ann Johnson, 50, 500 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Daniel Vincent McGlynn, 55, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Stephen Martin Winter, 39, 300 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug equipment of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Aubri Lavar Jernigan, 33, 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: drive while license suspended. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

