The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Kortney Lea Aud, 35, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, underlying charge, failure to appear on felony charge and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Paul Gordon, 63, 1000 block of Melville Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Brandi Lynn Drake, 40, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Charles Edward Rhoden, 23, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Corey Eugene Campbell, 42, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Francisco Espinolda Vergara, 34, 300 block of N. 14th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.


Shellie Melissa Greene, 41, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 38, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and violation of probation. Bond: $6,070.

Justin Paul Safron, 34, 3000 block of Maplewood Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Manoel Jose Dossantos, 52, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Renee Beau Lewis, 61, 4500 block of McAllister Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

