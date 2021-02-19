The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dyhron Thomas Ross, 30, of Zolpho Springs, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.

Amanda Michelle Griner, 30, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Sagan Pope, 30, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Kenneth Chance Moron, 25, 800 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Edward Francis Vigliotti, 58, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Sheila Kay Meeks, 73, 300 block of Encarnation Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Michael Lee Dittmer, 33, 6200 block of Feise Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Lucas Craft Langenfeld, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Barabara Ann Ridgeway, 43, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $20,000.

Robin Tina Rose, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kevin Mitchell Leclair Sr., 54, 200 block of Garden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Eric Christopher Robinson, 42, 2300 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Nichole Marie Mashke, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on health services personnel. Bond: none.


Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 25, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Miguel Alexander Tojin Tum, 23, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Jason Allen Browne, 46, 300 block of San Marino Ave., North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resist officer without violence. Bond: none.

Kalier Rosado, 36, 3500 block of Elras Circle, North Port. Charges: two counts of cocaine trafficking and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Steven Jason Richelson, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Gene Edward Kules, 53, of Lake Luzerne, N.Y. Charges: resisting officer without violence and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,500.

Mark Allan Taggart, 24, 4600 block of NW Locust Street, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Richard Allen Albritton, 52, of North Port. Charge: trespass fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Cayen Riley Madorin Crozier, 23, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Michael Wayne Pizzolato III, 37, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments