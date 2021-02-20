The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Ronald Lightbody, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $420.

Horace Henry Salmon, 65, 23500 block of Avacado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $2,500.

Alexander Michael Grant, 19, 17200 block of Bonnie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Joseph Leclerc, 51, 4300 block of Cape Haze Drive, Placida. Charge: willfully abused a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.


Mathew Edward Brown, 25, of Interlachen, Florida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,000. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Nathan Richard Benn, 46, 3000 block of Polka St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Candice Lee Salter, 37, 2800 block of Ridgewood Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

