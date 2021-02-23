The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ryan Joseph Rochleau, 43, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $4,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pendleton Johnson, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Norman Edwin Branscome, 58, 8300 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusing to sign and accept a summons. Bond: $2,000.
Vincent Armond Grimaldi, 18, address withheld. Charges: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years old first offense, grand theft of motor vehicle, and DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Caleb James Grimm, 27, 16200 block of Quesa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Casey Reynolds, 23, 26400 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm and battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.
Steven Edward Woodbury, 30, 1300 block of Willmette Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and two counts of driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
William Francis Bomba Jr., 57, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Charles Edwin Kensil, 61, 6400 block of Granger Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kennesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michaelle Elizabeth Stringer, 42, 1100 block of Strausburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: tampering with a witness third degree felony proceeding. Bond: $50,000.
Barbara Jeanette Allen, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $8,500.
Jonathan Joseph Baker, 38, of Fountain Valley, Cal. Charges: out of county warrant and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Shakia Renee Fulcher, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Jennifer June Kandy, 36, of Ellenton, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Raquel Lynn Duncan, 46, 8600 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing and criminal mischief damage property $1,000 or more. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
