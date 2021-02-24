The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Leroy Shane Samuel, 29, 12400 block of Catalina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Gary Chad Damnron, 58, 3700 block of Baynard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 or older. Bond: none.

Adam John Magnan, 26, 500 block of Springlake Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: inhale or ingest harmful chemicals. Bond: $1,000.

Sean Bradley Metcalf, 58, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

John Paul Ivezic, 46, 3500 block of Coney Island Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Diana Marisol Lemus Amaya, 30, of Plantation. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Leiser Lima De Oliveira, 50, 4300 block of McAllister Lane, North Port. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Draven Lee Hahn, 26, 1000 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.


Cody Alexander Willette, 26, 2800 block of NW Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charges: dealing traffic in stolen property and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $37,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tyrone Allen Carter, 36, address withheld. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, battery by intentional touch or strike, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Justin Anthony Dantuono, 30, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sean Davidson Burke, 67, 6200 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Matthew Lee Franklin, 31, 11900 block of Xavier Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Vickie L. Turner, 51, 14700 block of Gadsden Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

