The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Ray Chandler, 41, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: using a firearm while committing a felony, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, and DUI fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $15,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

David R. Vargas, 56, 16300 block of Palmetto Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Brandon Logan Skehan, 25, 11000 block of Tamiami Trial, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Robert Edward Plant, 61, 14300 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.

Steven Monserrate, 30, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement. Bond: $8,500.

Sabrina Call, 45, 1100 block of Lemars Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.


Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.

James Lee Schult, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Renee Lynn Plant, 71, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Scott Douglas Jury, 61, 7500 block of Park Point Drive, Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.

Curtis L. Walden, 27, 11200 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Markeisha Janae Taylor, 28, 4200 block of Pawtucket Street, North Port. Charges: driving with license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

