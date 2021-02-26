The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Timothy Crago II, 33, 6100 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Donald Lewis St. James, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Stanley Lawrence Hendrzak Jr., 42, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Donald Matthew Busa, 72, of Cape Coral. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $2,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Donald Lynn McNaughton, 37, 7200 block of Mamouth St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Yadira Valentin, 22, of Cape Coral. Charges: out-of-county warrant and give false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rebecca Lynn Carlin, 42, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
John Allan Hopper Jr., 40, 1800 block of Braddock Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI-fourth or subsequent offense, grand theft of motor vehicle, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended, DUI with damage to property or person of another, driving with license suspended or revoked, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $4,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Patricia Eileen Mishk, 62, 4200 block of Renova Ave., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
