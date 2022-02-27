The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Carlos Ayala Gonzalez, 33, 6100 block of Turnbury Park Drive, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, arrest on out of county warrant, carrying concealed unlicensed weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a U.S. convicted felon, and trafficking amphetamine. Bond: none.
Reese Edward Andrews, 27, 45000 block of Farabee Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, an underlying charge, failure to register a motor vehicle, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Bond: none.
Raul Cruz Laureano, 28, of Lakeland. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jeffrey Robert Christian, 61, of Grottoes, VA. Charges: DUI and 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Robert Christopher Kniceley, 43, 400 block of Marlin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Francis Marcello, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lori Lee Harris, 45, 138000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Christian Grant Hoy, 27, 8500 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gerard Alexander Gomez Delacruz, Jr., 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: attempt to flee law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Tiffany Elaine Garner, 31, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Crest Ave., Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Felix Aguilera Guzman, 61, 2600 block of County Rd 760, Arcadia. Charges: five counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Moises Santiago Hernandez, 44, 1300 block of Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior on victim 12 to 16 years of age by offender 18 years of age or older. Bond: $15,000.
Calvin Eugene Jackson II, 31, 1100 block of S.E. Eighth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $25,000.
Kayla Kessinger, 25, 4700 block of Harris Ave., Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
Danny Ray McCune, 26, 800 block of W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Scott Edward Miller, 55, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of dwelling and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $9,500.
Cecilia Montero, 32, 1800 block of S.E. Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Patrick James Russell, 53, 3100 block of Palmetto St., Zolfo Springs. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 32, 1600 block of 3rd Ave, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $120.
