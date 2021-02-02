The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Armand Jahee Jackson, 23, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

Shellie Melissa Greene, 41, 1200 block of 38th St, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $9,000.

Arthur L Williams Jr., 53, 2900 block of Dixie Ave, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,070.

Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 38, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd, Punta Gorda. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Justin Pail Safron, 34, 3000 block of Maplewood Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.


Manuel Torres Jr., 34, 20400 block of Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Nicholas David Ortiz, 29, of Greenfield, Ind. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Beau Renee Lewis, 61,4500 block of McAllister Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments