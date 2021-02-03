The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Wayne Macdonald, 53, 500 block of Jasmine Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Mark Wayne Hudson, 52, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle, attaching registration license plate not assigned, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Yoan Ruben Cordero Francisco, 42, 5000 block of Duprell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and driving with license suspended more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
Jose Miguel Cantu, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent refunds. Bond: none.
Maurice Aaron Brown, 35, 2200 block of Anne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: sell opium, sell methamphetamine, sell cocaine, possess cocaine, two counts of sell heroin, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Steven Ted Best, 30, 3600 block of Lubec Ave., North Port. Charges: reckless driving first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of heroin with intent to sell and failure to return drivers license registration when insurance canceled. Bond: none.
Juan Gonzalez Diaz, 42, of Hialeah, Fla. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Catera Chyna Jackson, 22, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: use possess ID of another person without consent and fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or fewer times less than $100. Bond: $4,000.
Teddy Joel Marshall, 25, 10500 block of SW Park Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Patrick Hanrahan, 36, 900 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, ect. Bond: $7,500.
Vernon Edward Stein, 46, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
