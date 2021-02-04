The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ross Edward Pero, 36, 400 block of E Shade Ave., Venice. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Felix Odell Cokley, 53, 1700 block of 22nd Street, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $370.
Charles Backus Moore, 34, 24400 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.
Carl William Truax, 63, 40600 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: sexual battery and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $60,000.
Stephanie Celeste Zavala, 21, 23100 block of Mineral Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Markovich, 36, 2300 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Richar Raul Rendon, 35, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nicole Vera Bennoch, 32, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Shannon Marie Acevedo, 37, 3300 block of Middleton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Steven Adrian Uhler, 25, 3300 block of Middleton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possess cocaine, two counts of sell methamphetamine, three counts of sell heroin, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and nine counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Steven Alan Cox, 20, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
John Ohle, 20, 20300 block of Emerald Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
William John Mackey, 71, 3100 block of Bourbon Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Jennifer June Kandy, 36, of Ellenton, Fla. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,500.
Johnny Thomas Rivera, 22600 block of SW Beard Street, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Patrick Hanrahan, 36, 900 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jonathan Mario Iannelli, 31, first block of Pine Hurst Street, Rotonda West. Charge: obstructing justice. Bond: $20,000.
Alexander Thomas Lafond, 21, 4500 block of N Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tereasa Joan Zacheleyer, 68, 3200 block of Lady Palm Way, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
