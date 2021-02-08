The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jeshon Jefferson, 21, of Rochester, New York. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Todd Kissinger, 47, 27100 block of Partin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $7,500.

Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 26, 21600 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Jennifer Ann Richard, 45, 6600 block of Hauli Court, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.

Devenique Roshida Rogers, 27, of Miami Gardens, Florida. Charge: petty theft-second degree, first offense. Bond: $1,000.

Chase Edward Wells, 35, 3100 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

Kelly Michael Richardson, 40, 3100 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence and refusing to sign and accept a summons. Bond: none.

Mark Kelly Parker, 46, 9200 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense, tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding, violation of probation or community control, and two counts of battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Maison Wayne Skinner, 27, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Cara Marie Copeland, 43, 16200 block of Cape Horn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: abandonment of animals and torment deprive, mutilate, kill animal. Bond: $6,000.

Liesa Marie Gall, 47, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Gerard O’Rourke III, 26, 800 block of E. Sixth Street, Englewood. Charge: petty theft-second degree, first offense. Bond: $4,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert David Hampton, 53, 4000 block of Blue Ridge Street, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant. Bond: none.

Alexander Mendez, 36, West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: aggravated battery offender should have known victim pregnant. Bond: none.

Calvin Bryant, 58, 2200 block of Simonton Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.Compiled by Anna Bryson

