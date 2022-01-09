Kimberly Dawn McKay, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Akeim Anthony Graham, 28, of Wesley Chapel, FL. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: 51,500.
Alex James Peyser, 18, 6300 block of Ponce De Leon Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lee Brewer, 27, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jason Adam Brown, 41, 400 block of N. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Thomas Ray Caylor, 23, 600 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christina Lee Lemacks, 36, 6200 block of N.E. Ranch Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of smuggling contraband into prison, criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony, and resisting officer without violence. Bond:$38,000.
Jimmy Lee Lundquist, 43, 1100 W Hickory St, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Carlos Mauricio Pereira Rubio, 22, of S.E. Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charges: four counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Anthony Don Washington, Sr., 50, 800 block of Court St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Grace Emily Williams, 26, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,700.
