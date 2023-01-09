The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jonhatan Otoniel Gutierrez Osuna, 32, of Woodrich, VA. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Justin D. Carver, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Stephanie Marie Johnson, 55, 5400 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $21,000.
Jaime Maude Yell, 34, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Curtis William Wright, 36, 5200 block of Wentworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
John Andrew Young III, 21000 block of Nowell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
Thomas Edward Page III, 35, 21500 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Katrina Trompke, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
David Martin Sr., 52, of Arlington Heights, Illinois. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and refusal to accept and sign a summons. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Allen Bingle, 28, 5000 block of Gailbreath Road, North Port. Charge: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Lisa Marie Martin, 41, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, possession of new or harmful legend drug, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,360.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sharrie Jean Staub, 62, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,500.
Shaun Robert Thomas, 36, 7100 block of Carlsbad Terrace, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Yazmin Dothe-Mezquite, 20, of Clearwater. Charges: smuggling contraband into prison, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 44, of Batesville, Arkansas. Charges: DUI and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
