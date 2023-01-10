The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Daniel Kudlach, 63, 7400 block of Strasse Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $1,500.
• Mua Vo, 60, 15500 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.
• Alicia Dawn Coleman, 52, 300 block of Fortaleza Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Juan Bautista Lux-Imul, 46, 1300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Sheila Marie Jones, 64, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of stalking injunction. Bond: $1,500.
• Derrick DeWayne Rucker, 35, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Tricia Lee White, 35, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kelley Fercini Cordon Chacon, 33, of Miami. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas George Mock Jr., 43, of Land O Lakes. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Scott Andrew Wallace, 52, of Honey Wallace, Pennsylvania. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attaching registration not assigned, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
• Damian Sierra, 39, of Gibstonville, Georgia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Matthew John Call, 44, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,250.
• Anthony Scott Lopes, 38, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, refusing to accept and sign a summons, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Hollie Jo Lopez, 51, of Brandenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $7,000.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
• Matthew Brandon Bijold, 50, of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Maggie Gossett, 31, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Chad Martin Nuckles, 19, 4300 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jean R. Kowacki, 59, 1600 block of Parker Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Anthony Vandenburgh, 24, 2400 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: obtaining property by fraud. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
