The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Santiago Merino-Ortiz, 52, 100 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,500.
• Marquell D'es Watson, 26, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Trena Kidwell, 46, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $13,500.
• Krisanne Coutant, 32, 13400 block of Rybern Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Omar Banda Moreno, 26, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• John Romonel Kurija, 30, first block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Mauricio Celedon-Cardenas, 32, of Orlando. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Selvin Leonel Lara-Pineda, 28, of Orlando. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Kevin E. Tobler, 57, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and attaching registration tag not assigned. Bond: none.
• Royal Tremain Hawkins, 40, first block of Park Place Estates, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, 11900 block of Gretchen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $21,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alasia R. Primus, 22, 1800 block of Rice Terrace, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and attaching registration tag not assigned. Bond: $240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Florencio Chavez Morfin, 68, 2400 block of SE E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charge: sale of synthetic narcotics. Bond: none.
• Toni Marie Gunn, 22, 200 block of Friendship Court, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
• Tiesha Michelle Neal, 28, 4200 block of NW Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lildreco Kasinsky Tompkins, 42, 200 block of West Bay Street, Arcadia. Charges: sale of synthetic narcotics within 1,000 feet of a protected location, possession of cocaine, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
