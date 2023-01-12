The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth DeWayne Bingham, 38, of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• James Charles Ross, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Cory Alan Boyd, 29, 12100 block of Maravilla Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Preston Landez Sesler, 41, 600 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Marlene Ann Rosenberger, 55, 29400 block of 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Michael Shamma, 18, 21400 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Dean Mills, 61, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Aaron Hernandez, 28, 17500 block of Waco Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Julie Lee Boroczky, 23, 18400 block of Meyer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Victoria Frances Rollins, 29, of Philadelphia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Graham Raab Flichbaugh, 31, 9000 block of Evelyn Road, Englewood. Charges: threatening a public servant, resisting officer without violence, disorderly intoxication, and violation of parole. Bond: none.
• Randy R. Twombly, 41, 3100 block of Bourbon Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Ian Atkinson, 56, of Altamont Springs. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and attaching registration tag not assigned. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Yovani Lozada-Martinez, 43, of Grand Prairie, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Douglas Bennett Clark, 53, 2100 block of Forked Creek Road, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Austin Michael Gowan, 27, 17400 block of Quincy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Daniel Wayne Whitted, 37, 10300 block of SW Lettuce Lake Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $10.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tajuana Marie Devary, 42, of New Albany, Indiana. Charges: petty theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Nathan Michael Nutter, 70, 5400 block of Alibi Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Dasniel Barrera, 26, 5500 block of SW Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Alton Sherod Brown, 37, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Miguel Angel Garcia-Villanueva, 26, 200 block of Volusia Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.