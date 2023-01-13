The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sara Adamovna Abramovich, 40, 4300 block of Kenoska Street, North Port. Charges: armed burglary, assault against person aged 65 years or older, tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding, and criminal mischief. Bond: $60,500.
• Dianna Kaye Gray, 58, first block of Coronado Drive, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, 20, 23400 block of Freeport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: firing weapon into building or aircraft. Bond: none.
• Kristen Lee Jaterka, 33, 2800 block of Toluca Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• James Scott Pessolano, 50, 4500 block of Luther Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandi Lynn Drake, 42, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary, contempt of court, and trespassing. Bond: none.
• Gabino Eulogio Garcia-Garcia, 33, of North Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jacob Shelby Hendrix, 34, of Fayette, Missouri. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,620.
• Courtney Lynn Kidd, 35, 5900 block of Talbrook Road, North Port. Charge: tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
• Pedro Orta Sanchez, 19, 20400 block of Wilkie Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
• Gregory Joseph Williamson, 40, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• April Marie Jenkins, 39, unknown block of Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Jose E Churon-Gomez, 50, of Mesquite, Texas. Charge: possession of new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $120.
• Moises David Churon-Gomez, 31, unknown address of Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jinaro Ramirez Mateo, 59, 200 block of Granada Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• David Francis Scully, 57, of Estero. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
