The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Sara Adamovna Abramovich, 40, 4300 block of Kenoska Street, North Port. Charges: armed burglary, assault against person aged 65 years or older, tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding, and criminal mischief. Bond: $60,500.


