The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lynn Myers, 25, 24400 block of Nova Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
David Banks Kipfer, 28, 200 block of Gill St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Courtney Lynn Sloan, 41, 4500 block of Costello St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property and five counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Angel Anthony Rivera, 46, 2600 block of Sable Palm Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Fallon E. Capps-Buchner, 38, 4000 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Brandon Justin Basit, 21, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Chauncey Gene Summy, 42, of Venetian Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Van Alexander Valente, 24, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,500.
Evans Jean Baptiste, 33, of North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Jose Maria Moncada, 45, of Miami. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Deborah Leigh Hemminger, 31, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Jacob Adam Mayhew, 29, 200 block of Loyola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jorge Joaquin Benitez-Gomez, 41, of Avon Park, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Javier Cardona, Jr., 22, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; DUI, third violation within 10 years; refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Deborah Lyn Clark, 36, 1500 block of S.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine and use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $21,500.
Derek Matthew Conrad, 48, 1500 block of S.E. West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, two counts of possession of weapon or ammo by a Florida convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Orlando Fargas Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando. Charge: smuggle contraband into prison, written record communication to inmate. Bond: $7,500.
Bryan Keith Gray, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, petty theft, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,120.
Israel Ivan Torres-Hernandez, 29, of Pierson, FL. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Matthew Demontae Decarlos Williams, Jr., 24, of Tampa. Charges: grand theft and commit theft resisting property recovery. Bond: $3,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
