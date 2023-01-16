The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alicia Marie Osborne, 43, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on a fugitive from justice warrant. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alicia Marie Osborne, 43, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on a fugitive from justice warrant. Bond: none.
• Robert John St. Croix, 39, 700 block of Indian Creek Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• James Anthony Franco, 48, 26400 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath testing. Bond: $1,500.
• James Melanson, 26, 25200 block of Paraguay Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to person or property of another, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,500.
• Eddy Francisco Lux, 20, 21300 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
• Gabriel Yee-Mendez, 33, 500 block of Wabash Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Jaime Bravo Meza, 36, 800 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Scott Robert Bradbury, 45, 9300 block of Adobe Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Cristain Yonnata Ponce Ramirez, 26, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Isaiah Thomas McKee, 20, of Bradenton. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jose Luna-Santiz, 33, 1000 block of Oliver Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Stuart Gordon, 65, 300 block of Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
• Lucas Eugene Adkins, 29, of Huntington, West Virginia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Miles Christian Hart, 62, 500 block of West Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of- county warrant. Bond: none.
• Royer Ranger-Falcon, 43, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Darrell Cornelius Jackson, 36, of Bradenton. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief and three counts of contempt of court. Bond: $20,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Pedro Govani Hernandez, 26, 2700 block of SE Frank J. Dewane Way, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• German Ivan Martinez Caleron, 31, 2600 block of SW County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Michael Anthony Salinas, 42, of Parrish. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.