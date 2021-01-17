The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Kenneth Roberts, 31, 300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jennifer Lauren Lutz, 37, 16200 block of Ridgewood Court, Engelwood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Ignatius Frank Delekta, 64, 5000 block of Condado Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,500.

Samantha Lynn Brown, 36, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,500.

Lexon Louis, 26, 20400 block of Ladner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Martin Pantojia Franco, 36, 2000 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Michael Shawn Wallace, 52, 2000 block of Rickover St., Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery on person 18 years of age or older by person 18 years of age or older. Bond: $250,000.

Joshua Lewis Shaffer, 39, 12700 Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of firearm, weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Blanca Nuvia Albarez Briones, 41, 11900 block of Aaron Lane, North Port. Charges: contributing to delinquency by act causing child to be needy and larceny. Bond: none.

Brittany Renee Smith, 34, of Milwaukee, WI. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Robert Eugene Proffitt, 44, of Marietta, GA. Charges: DUI and nonresident driver’s license required. Bond: $1,500.

Ryan Allen Hilmers, 31, of Magnolia, TX. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $513.

Jason Jarmillo, 35, of Immokalee. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Cody Wilburn Barnum, 26, of Farris, TX. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Christian Alvarez, 25, of Austin, TX. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

William Fairchild Shannon III, 39, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting officer without violence. Bond:

Angelique Kai Rivera, 35, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Joshua Lee Green, 36, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Dylan Eugene Woods, 22, 300 block of Lenoir St., Port Charlotte. Charges: fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.


Melissa Elizabeth Lawson, 38, 18200 block of Fuchsia Road, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Barry Burton Bean, 49, 2800 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: larceny and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

Joshua Michael Sadowski, Jr., 18, 7100 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sheila Renee Casertano, 45, 100 block of Orange Ave. S., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

George William Ottinger, 56, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Guiseppe Ribuffo, 49, 90 block of Fairway Road, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Eric Ross Swink, 33, 28300 block of Pasadena Lane, North Port. Charge: out of state fugitive of Arkansas. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mark Kevin Ringer, 68, 900 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jacob Cole Westman, 37, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Eric Matthew Baldy, 29, 1300 block of Second Ave., Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,720.

Ricardo Castillo, 25, 9500 block of S.E. English Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.

Frank William Kuilman, 33, of Ogden, UT. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, trespassing and driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Lorri Beth Lafferty, 31, 2900 block of Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.

Amanda Jane Thomas, 30, 2000 block of S.E. Carlstrom Field Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Christopher Shane Vest, 48, 1300 block of N.E. Rivermill Road, Arcadia. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.

Amy Skinner Waters, 32, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

