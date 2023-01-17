The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jordan Jose Depremio, 21, of Venice. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Mark Edward Pearson, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Wayne Richard Harding, 72, 9300 block of Boots Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,500.
Karrie Renee Condrey, 51, 3500 block of Tamiami Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
Russell Thomas Justus, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer with violence, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, trespassing, loitering or prowling, arrest on out-of-county warrant, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Danielle R. Sander, 34, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Travis Grant Walters, 26, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Jason Annace Henry, 40, 300 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Michele Ann Nicol, 41, of Naples. Charge: felony failure to appear on bail. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Maximo Alvarez Contreras, 38, of the Bronx, New York. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Russell Aaron Puhl, 38, 2500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Karen Lyn Cretu, 50, 8300 block of Malcolm Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Dmitriy Shel-Dyayev, 39, 100 block of NW Salem Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jesus David Resendiz, 25, 1700 block of SE Whispering Drive, Arcadia. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft, misdemeanor failure to appear, and two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
