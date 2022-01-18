The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mya Lyric Rood, 20, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

John Jose Arambula Jr., 33, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

James Ray Mitchell Kopycinski, 36, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Brandon Scott Norris, 29, 4700 block of Nola Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with out-of-state license while Florida license suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Allahisha Farodica Baldwin, 21, 3000 block of Key Lane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,250.

John Allen Heptinstall, 65, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Richard Allen Albritton, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.

Ashley Ann Parabak, 34, 22100 block of Oneida Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Timothy Len Duryea, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Austin Michael Gregory, 24, address withheld. Charges: felony battery and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Gary Alan Davis, 65, of Bullhead City, Arizona. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Faustino Chivalan-Pu, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Mackenzie Jianelli, 46, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Julian Henry Cobb III, 43, 5700 block of SW Senate Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Ryan Bernard Hernandez, 33, 1500 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Dasniel Barrera, 25, 5500 block of SW Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines more than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Jackie Steve Palon III, 25, 3000 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation and community control. Bond: $500.

Amy Marie Wilson, 41, 1500 block of SE West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Bernard L. Helmbright, 51, 11200 SW Cedar Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: maintaining a structure for public nuisance drug activity and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Abenamar Garcia Perez, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.

Robert Ben Croy, 66, 100 block of South Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

