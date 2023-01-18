The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon Michael Walton, 33, address withheld. Charges: burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, and two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Carl Thomas Edmondson III, 35, 200 block of Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Kristofer Tomas Matos, 33, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Randy Roberto Pombrol Lopez, 32, 22500 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sean William Michniewicz, 30, 6100 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Nicole J. Ellis, 39, 24000 block of Madca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
John Michael Case, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying concealed or unlicensed weapon or electric device, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Destiny Trespalacios, 19, 18000 block of Windingvail Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Kenneth Darell Jackson, 30, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Shane Marcus Poling, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Christopher Baserman Jr., 24, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of anti-shop lifting device and grand theft. Bond: $22,500.
George Robert McCall, 44, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.
Michelle Elizabeth Saunders, 38, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, driving without valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,000.
Fernando Apoderado-Serra, 40, 100 block of Via Modonna, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Richard Keiver Mora, 22, unknown address. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $250.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Aiden Mark Dean, 18, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Justin Henne, 36, 6900 block of Regina Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Dean Kinsey, 41, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Marco Martinez Palacios, 37, unknown block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Henry Anthony Ostricki, 74, 700 block of El Rio Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
Alyson Francis Schure, 37, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: tampering with or destroying physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
William Marvin Tomlinson, 31, 47800 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $7,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jonathan William Jones, 36, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.